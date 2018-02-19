Developmental economist and South Africa's first black governor of the SA Reserve Bank‚ Tito Mboweni‚ says he will not be a contender for a cabinet minister position under new president Cyril Ramaphosa.

In the early hours of the morning‚ Mboweni took to Twitter to share: "Against the wisdom of my team‚ please don’t tell them this. It’s between us‚ I am not available for Minister of Finance.You cannot recycle the same people all over again. It is time for young people. We are available for advisory roles. Not cabinet. We have done that."