Ramaphosa to cut ‘bloated’ cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to reduce the size of the cabinet and national government departments.

Ramaphosa made the dramatic announcement during the delivery of his state of the nation address before a joint sitting of Parliament.

Ramaphosa said it was important that the size of government corresponds with an efficient use of public funds.

"Growth‚ development and transformation depend on a strong and capable state.

"It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources.

"We will therefore initiate a process to review the configuration‚ number and size of national government departments‚" he said.