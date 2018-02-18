SABC rests Peter Ndoro for 'killing off' Ramaphosa

Seasoned SABC news anchor Peter Ndoro, pictured, has been yanked off air after another embarrassing on-air blooper in which he said President Cyril Ramaphosa had died.

Ndoro's suspension followed a complaint to head of TV news Nothando Maseko by Advocate Sam Moufhe in which he demanded the public broadcaster take action against Ndoro.

This was Ndoro's second faux pas in as many weeks after he "killed off" IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi during an interview with him last month.

Ndoro was interviewing Buthelezi after the death of former Bophuthatswana prime minister Lucas Mangope.

In his complaint, seen by Sunday World, Moufhe said: "It is my considered view that the SABC newsreader, Mr Ndoro, should be rested at least as a newsreader. His on-air misreading of the news lately should essentially concern his bosses at the SABC.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE