South Africa

Evidence leaders appointed in Saica probe of KPMG’s Gupta and SARS work

By Genevieve Quintal - 16 February 2018 - 10:45
Evidence leaders appointed in KPMG probe. Image: RF123 Stock Photo

Evidence leaders have been appointed in the accounting industry’s probe of KPMG employees who did work for Gupta-related companies and worked on the South African Revenue Service "rogue unit" report.

The inquiry‚ chaired by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ was convened by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

Ntsebeza has appointed advocates Pule Seleka SC and Amaechi Olua to coordinate the various submissions and lead the questioning of witnesses.

International auditing firm KPMG found itself embroiled in allegations of state capture involving the Gupta family. The Hawks swooped on the family this week‚ raiding their Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg and issuing arrest warrants. However‚ family patriarch Ajay Gupta is on the run.

KPMG also came under fire for its SARS report‚ especially after it had withdrawn the findings and recommendations of the report but not the whole thing.

