KPMG South Africa also withdrew the findings‚ recommendations and conclusions of a report it produced for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) “rogue unit”. The report was used to axe former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Nkuhlu is currently chancellor of the University of Pretoria and a member of the advisory board of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA). He has over 30 years of experience in the public and private sector‚ serving as board director and part of the audit committee of various companies. He was an economic advisor to former President Thabo Mbeki.

“This is a defining time for our country and I believe our profession has a unique and vital role to play‚” Nkuhlu said.

Ramalho is a lawyer by training and is currently a non-executive director and consultant to the International Finance Corporation‚ a subsidiary of the World Bank. She also does consulting‚ writes and teaches on corporate law‚ directors’ duties and corporate governance. She previously served as CEO of the Institute of Directors.

“I look forward to using my experience to help KPMG as it looks to become industry leaders on corporate governance‚” Ramalho said.