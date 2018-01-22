The hearings of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) were due to begin on Monday.

The so-called Ntsebeza Inquiry‚ led by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ was expected to start on Monday. It will probe the work KPMG South Africa did for the Gupta family and its role in the South African Revenue Service (SARS) report on the “rogue unit”. The Gupta family has been central to allegations of state capture. KPMG South Africa’s work for the Gupta family led to the departure of nine senior executives.

MMMG Attorneys‚ secretariat to the inquiry‚ said in a statement on Saturday the inquiry is still reviewing evidence presented. MMMG Attorneys said there were numerous requests for extensions.

“The panel exercised its prerogative to allow these extensions as they were deemed both necessary and feasible. In addition‚ the advent of the festive period also necessitated further delays due to the unavailability of both the panellists and those making submissions‚ due to respective predetermined schedules.”

The inquiry will probe the work Saica members did at KPMG South Africa that might have contravened Saica’s code of conduct.

The panel found there was a “general lack of understanding” during the submission phase in the difference between the Ntsebeza Inquiry and an investigation by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba).