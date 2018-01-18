A new report has revealed what you’ve always suspected: property prices in Cape Town and Johannesburg are getting more expensive.

The Knight Frank Global Residential Cities Index‚ released this week‚ shows that property prices are increasing across the globe from the third quarter of 2016 until the same period last year – even if this rate of growth has slowed.

The index tracks the movement in mainstream house prices across 150 cities worldwide.

Cape Town and Johannesburg are the only two South African cities on the list.

Cape Town took number 31 on the index‚ with an 8.4% annual house price growth. Johannesburg registered an annual house price growth of 3.2%‚ beating big cities like Mumbai‚ Washington DC‚ London and Auckland‚ despite coming at number 90 on the index.