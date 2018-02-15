Good Life

Hairdressing room‚ gym and disco - On offer for R150 million

By Staff Reporter - 15 February 2018 - 16:30
Hairdressing room‚ gym and disco - On offer to super rich home buyer.
Hairdressing room‚ gym and disco - On offer to super rich home buyer.
Image: Supplied by Seeff

It’s own water supply and a three-bedroom staff suite complements the luxury on offer inside a palatial Johannesburg home‚ which is listed for record asking price of R150-million.

The seven-bedroom property is in Sandhurst.

This is believed to be the highest asking price yet for a residential property in Gauteng‚ according to Seeff agency.

Property prices in Cape Town and Johannesburg rising

A new report has revealed what you’ve always suspected: property prices in Cape Town and Johannesburg are getting more expensive.
Business
28 days ago

A buyer would get a parking area that can accommodate 20 vehicles‚ fully fitted cinema room with leather chairs‚ an eat-in decorative wine cellar‚ and a party/disco room with lighting and sound equipment‚ amongst other features.

There is also an elevator and rear staircase to all three floors‚ plus a three-bedroom staff suite as well as a borehole and water tanks‚ solar heating and home automation — on 8565 m2 of land.

The main suite’s bathroom includes ‘his’ and ‘hers’ dressing rooms‚ a sauna‚ steam room‚ gym and hairdressing room.

Another view of the home that is on sale for R150 million.
Another view of the home that is on sale for R150 million.
Image: Supplied by Seeff

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X