Bail has been granted to eight accused in the Estina Dairy Farm scandal case which has embroiled mining minister Msobenzi Zwane and the embattled Gupta family.

The accused‚ Verun Gupta‚ Ashua Chawla‚ Kamal Vasrum‚ Ronica Ragovan‚ Nazeem Howa (who all worked for the Gupta business empire) and Free State agriculture department officials‚ Peter Thebetha‚ Takisi Janki Masiteng and national mineral resources department chief of staff‚ Sylvia Dlamini‚ face a string of charges ranging from fraud and theft to corruption and money laundering.

Gupta is the nephew of the controversial Gupta brothers‚ Ajay‚ Atul and Rajesh - who are at the heart of allegations around state capture.

The 34-page indictment was presented in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday‚ where the accused appeared under a heavy police guard.

It painted a damning picture of how senior government officials allegedly planned and helped the Gupta family to swindle the state through the looting of public funds.

Bail of R200‚000 each was granted to Howa‚ Gupta‚ Chawla and Ragovan while bail of R10‚000 each was granted to Thebetha‚ Dlamini and Masiteng.