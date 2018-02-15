South Africa

ANC relieved Zuma has stepped down: Mthembu

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 15 February 2018 - 09:48
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu.
Image: Russell Roberts

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says the party is relieved Jacob Zuma has resigned as president.

“We are relieved that he has resigned because the motion of no confidence falls away. We don’t have to vote our own out of office‚” he said on Radio 702 on Thursday.

He said opposition parties who said they would not support the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president‚ should respect the will of the voters.

“Parliament will elect a new president and we are going to put Cyril as the new president. Opposition parties should respect the will and voice of the voters.”

Zuma resigned on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.

