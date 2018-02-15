“In welcoming this long overdue resignation there are many lessons to be learnt. In the first place‚ this was not a willing stepping-down. Only a protracted struggle from within the ANC and its alliance has finally dislodged this President gone wrong.

“The SACP is proud of the role that we have played in this respect from within the Alliance and indeed from within the ANC caucus.”

Save SA‚ founded by ANC activist and businessman Sipho Pityana‚ saluted civil society and other South Africans for uniting against Zuma. “We are absolutely delighted to see the back of the worst president this country has ever seen. We look forward to seeing him again in court‚ and soon‚ to face justice for his multitude of crimes against the people of South Africa‚” Save SA said in a statement.

“Zuma’s resignation brings to an end the most calamitous era in our post-apartheid history‚ and will be celebrated by anyone who values our Constitution‚ our flag and our sovereignty.

“All these together with the values of our young democracy were compromised by Zuma and his crony compradors‚ who pillaged the South African state for close on a decade.

“Like Zuma‚ these collaborators must also be removed from public office and face justice.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) congratulated ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa for the handling of the Zuma matter.

“We note Jacob Zuma’s opinion and claims of having served the country as best he was able‚ however we disagree with his views‚ as he continues believe that he has done nothing wrong‚” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“We need not deliberate further on Jacob Zuma’s failure as a leader of this country for the past nine years. What is important now is that we get behind a new leadership that has expressed its intention to root out corruption and introduce policies and a climate that aims to attract investment and create jobs.”