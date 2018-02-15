Time for a government facelift‚ says Cosatu

Trade union federation Cosatu said on Friday that Jacob Zuma's resignation as president was an opportunity for change in government.

Zuma announced his decision in a televised address that started around 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

Cosatu said the ANC now had a chance to give "its government a facelift". Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the incoming president was tasked with restoring confidence and dealing with the "mediocrity and bureaucratic arrogance that has paralysed government."

"Some ministers and government leaders need to be removed and replaced in order for our economy to grow and the people-centred development to thrive‚" Pamla was quoted as saying by Jacaranda FM.

"We do laud him for finally doing the right thing and freeing the country from what was a momentous week of political turmoil."