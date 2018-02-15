South Africa

Time for a government facelift‚ says Cosatu

By Staff Reporter - 15 February 2018 - 06:49
Jacob Zuma addresses the nation on his resignation as President of South Africa.
Jacob Zuma addresses the nation on his resignation as President of South Africa.
Image: GCIS/Ngizozo Jiyane

Trade union federation Cosatu said on Friday that Jacob Zuma's resignation as president was an opportunity for change in government.

Zuma announced his decision in a televised address that started around 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

Cosatu said the ANC now had a chance to give "its government a facelift". Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the incoming president was tasked with restoring confidence and dealing with the "mediocrity and bureaucratic arrogance that has paralysed government."

"Some ministers and government leaders need to be removed and replaced in order for our economy to grow and the people-centred development to thrive‚" Pamla was quoted as saying by Jacaranda FM.

"We do laud him for finally doing the right thing and freeing the country from what was a momentous week of political turmoil."

Jacob Zuma is no longer the president of South Africa. TimesLIVE takes a look back at his tenure leading the country.

READ MORE:

We will tell Zuma what he did wrong‚ says ANC

The ANC has promised to explain to former president Jacob Zuma exactly what he did wrong.
News
11 hours ago

Jacob Zuma has resigned

President Jacob Zuma resigned as leader of South Africa on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.
News
12 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as the president of South Africa
Zuma resigns on live TV
X