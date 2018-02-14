EFF abandons plans to force motion of no confidence against Zuma

The EFF had tabled a motion of no confidence‚ which was scheduled for February 22 but the party had wanted the proposal to be brought before the National Assembly sooner after the ANC failed to convince Zuma to step aside.

Parliamentary chief whips were due meet on Wednesday to discuss a possible course of action after the ANC on Tuesday announced that it had decided to recall Zuma.

The ANC's own parliamentary caucus is also expected to convene to decide on Zuma's fate‚ should he refused to obey the ANC and step down.