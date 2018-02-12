Alleged jewel thieves wounded in dramatic KwaMashu shootout.

Two suspected jewel thieves were badly wounded in a hail of bullets on the M25 KwaMashu Highway near Durban on Sunday.

A gang of men are alleged to have robbed Mayuris Jewellery Store in the Phoenix Plaza at noon – with the highwaymen beating a hasty retreat in two cars.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that other than jewels‚ the man had made off with high-end watches and cash.

Several gang members remain at large.