Durban municipal security guard killed in second daylight heist

A municipal security guard was shot dead in the second attack in as many days on Dr Yusuf Dadoo [Grey] Street in Durban on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that a man had been walking at the roadside when he was confronted by a group of men who held him up at gunpoint and robbed him of an amount of money.

“The municipal security guards that were in the vicinity gave chase and the suspects abandoned their vehicle‚” he said.