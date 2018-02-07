News

Durban municipal security guard killed in second daylight heist

By Jeff Wicks - 07 February 2018 - 16:58
A municipal security guard was shot dead in the second attack in as many days on Dr Yusuf Dadoo [Grey] Street in Durban on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that a man had been walking at the roadside when he was confronted by a group of men who held him up at gunpoint and robbed him of an amount of money.

“The municipal security guards that were in the vicinity gave chase and the suspects abandoned their vehicle‚” he said.

“Another security guard saw the fleeing suspects and attempted to intercept them. The suspects allegedly shot him on the right upper chest and he died at the scene.”

Zwane said that a car used by the robbers had been stolen during a hijacking in Chatsworth.

This follows another incident on Tuesday when a security guard was shot in the face during a robbery at a Debonairs pizza outlet in the city.

The man was rushed to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

