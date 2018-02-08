Angry University of South Africa (Unisa) students ran rampant through the Durban city centre on Thursday‚ stoning cars and overturning bins during a tense stand-off over fees.

A group of several hundred student moved from Unisa’s Durban campus to the city hall‚ leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Police finally caught up with the group when they arrived at the ANC’s provincial office‚ and forced them to disperse.

The defiant students broke concrete bins and hurled stones at riot police – who returned the favour with rubbers bullets‚ teargas and stun grenades.