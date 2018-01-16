The literary works of the late Poet Laureate and scholar Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile‚ who was laid to rest in a special official funeral on Tuesday‚ have been donated to the University of South Africa.

Prof Mandla Makhanya‚ Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa‚ on Tuesday said Kgositsile’s work was donated to the university at the request of his family.

He said the university was deeply honoured by this most generous gesture.

"Prof Kgositsile’s works will add to the growing body of works of our past presidents‚ scholars and intellectuals who contributed to the struggle and attainment of our democracy‚ and will undoubtedly be used by present and future generations in such a manner that they will shape the growth and development of informed African scholarship‚" Makhanya said.

In making this generous gesture‚ he said‚ the Kgositsile family had demonstrated in a very tangible manner the esteem in which the university was held and the trust that was vested in the institution to make good on its commitment to be the African university shaping futures in the service of humanity.

Kgositsile‚ who died at the age of 79 on January 3‚ is an honorary doctorate recipient of the University of SA.