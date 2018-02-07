The DA in the Free State has accused authorities in the provincial legislature of dragging their feet over the party's request for an urgent sitting so that its motion of no confidence in premier Ace Magashule could be debated and voted on.

It was during Magashule’s reign that the province channeled R220-million into failed dairy farm project Estina in Vrede‚ with much of the money finding its way into the hands of the Gupta family.

DA provincial leader in the Free State‚ Roy Jankielsohn‚ said in a statement on Wednesday that he had written to the speaker of the Free State provincial legislature‚ Mamiki Qabathe‚ and chief whip‚ Neels van Rooyen‚ about the no-confidence debate. But the two seemed to be "deliberately stalling" on the matter.

Qabathe said she had referred the matter to the chief whips' committee to consider the process to be followed for a motion of no confidence to be heard‚ as there is no provision in the legislature’s standing rules and orders for such motions.