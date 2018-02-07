KZN ANC leader to appear in Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

Former KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC and newly appointed ANC Provincial Task Team head Mike Mabuyakhulu has been summoned to appear before the Commercial Crime court in Durban on Wednesday.

Mabuyakhulu was last month appointed as head of an interim task team to replace the suspended provincial executive committee following internal factions in the party. Formal charges are yet to be put to the politician.

In August 2012 acting director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko dropped fraud and corruption charges against Mabuyakhulu as well as KwaZulu-Natal legislature speaker Peggy Nkonyeni and four others – Lindelihle Mkhwanazi‚ Nozibele Phindela‚ Jabulani Thusi and Ian Blose.