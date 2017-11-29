Rohde pathologist gets day to swot up on academic research

The murder trial of property mogul Jason Rohde was adjourned for a day on Wednesday to give a state witness time to prepare for further cross-examination.

Graham Van der Spuy‚ one of the advocates defending Rohde — who has denied murdering his wife Susan and fabricating her suicide — wanted to ask state pathologist Dr Deidre Abrahams about academic papers on forensics.

“My lady‚ this is now becoming a literature discussion‚” Abrahams told Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe when Van der Spuy asked her about documents with which she was not familiar.