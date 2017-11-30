Rohde pathologist dismisses defence criticism of autopsy

State pathologist Dr Deidre Abrahams has “no doubt” Susan Rohde’s apparent suicide by hanging was faked by someone trying to cover up her murder‚ she said on Thursday.

Her husband‚ property mogul Jason Rohde‚ is on trial for her murder in the Cape Town High Court‚ and his defence team has spent the week grilling Abraham. She was the second pathologist in Susan’s autopsy‚ which was performed by Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan.

Advocate Graham van der Spuy accused Abrahams on Wednesday of not being rigorous enough when performing the bloodless neck dissection in order to establish the cause of Susan’s death. The defence claims a ligature mark around her neck was made by an electrical cord which she used to hang herself.