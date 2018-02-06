Four companies have been referred for prosecution in the Competition Tribunal for alleged price fixing and tender collusion involving an Eskom tender worth R4.5-billion.

This follows a complaint lodged by Eskom and a subsequent Competition Commission investigation into collusive tendering for the supply‚ installation and dismantling of scaffolding and thermal insulation for all of the 15 Eskom coal-fired power stations‚ the commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission said in a statement its investigation "found evidence of price fixing and collusive tendering" on the part of Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd‚ acting through its division‚ SGB Cape‚ Tedoc Industries (Pty) Ltd‚ Mtsweni Corrosion Control (Pty) Ltd and Superfecta Trading 159 CC and three joint ventures which SGB Cape formed with each of the aforementioned companies through bilateral agreements.