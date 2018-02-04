One person has died and six others have been injured – two of them seriously – in an accident near Carletonville west of Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said the bakkie they travelling in overturned and rolled several times on the R501 about 10 kilometres outside of Carletonville on Sunday morning. “At approximately 4.30am‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the bakkie standing on the side of the road. All of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Three people‚ including a sixteen-year-old girl‚ sustained serious injuries.

“An emergency helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one of the seriously injured occupants to hospital. Sadly‚ the patient succumbed to his injuries on route to hospital. The other two seriously injured patients were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital‚” Vermaak said.

Four moderately injured patients were transported by ambulance to Carletonville Hospital for further care‚ he said.