Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has rejected with contempt allegations that she tried to solicit R5-million from a businessman.

It emerged on Sunday that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had laid a criminal complaint with police‚ asking them to investigate allegations of “bribery and corruption” against De Lille.

Rapport newspaper said that Johannesburg businessman Anthony Faul had informed the DA that she allegedly sought R5-million in exchange for endorsing his product – a fire extinguisher that he was marketing to use in informal settlements in the city.

When he refused to pay‚ the endorsement was allegedly withdrawn.

The complaint dates back to 2012 but was only brought to the attention of the party in the past week by Faul.

“I deny and reject the reported allegations with the contempt it deserves‚” De Lille said in a tweeted statement on Sunday‚ upping the ante in a war of words that has continued between her and some members of the DA.

“Should criminal charges have been laid against me‚ I will cooperate openly and transparently with the SAPS.”

De Lille questioned the timing of the complaint. “The timing of this latest move raises many questions such as why this man‚ Anthony Faul‚ is conveniently coming forward now when the DA is charging me for other matters‚” she said. “Firstly‚ why did he go to the DA first instead of going to the police? Why did he wait almost five years to make these allegations?” she asked.