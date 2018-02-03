Five people were killed when a bakkie and a BMW collided on the N4 in Rustenburg late on Friday night‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that when paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene shortly after 11pm they found the BMW “ripped into several pieces”.

“The bakkie was found several metres away with severe damage. It is believed that the BMW had six occupants at the time of the collision. Two women and three men succumbed to their injuries prior to paramedics’ arrival on scene. They were all declared dead‚” Vermaak said.

“A 23-year-old man was found on the scene with minor to moderate injuries. He indicated to paramedics that he was the front passenger in the BMW. Paramedics assessed him‚ but he later declined to be transported to hospital.

“The driver of the bakkie was treated and assessed by another service on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital‚” Vermaak added.