South Africa

Five killed as vehicle ripped apart in N4 collision

By Staff Writer - 03 February 2018 - 13:59

Five people were killed when a bakkie and a BMW collided on the N4 in Rustenburg late on Friday night‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said that when paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene shortly after 11pm they found the BMW “ripped into several pieces”.

“The bakkie was found several metres away with severe damage. It is believed that the BMW had six occupants at the time of the collision. Two women and three men succumbed to their injuries prior to paramedics’ arrival on scene. They were all declared dead‚” Vermaak said.

“A 23-year-old man was found on the scene with minor to moderate injuries. He indicated to paramedics that he was the front passenger in the BMW. Paramedics assessed him‚ but he later declined to be transported to hospital.

“The driver of the bakkie was treated and assessed by another service on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital‚” Vermaak added.

Mpumalanga government official walks away from dramatic crash

Vusi Shongwe was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
News
3 days ago

Railway Safety Regulator investigators still at train accident scene

Investigators from the Railway Safety Regulator were back on the scene of the train accident near Kroonstad on Friday.
News
29 days ago

Accident-damaged ‘convertible’ rollicks down KZN road

Both she and her husband had sat agog‚ amazed that the crumpled heap was still able to take to the road.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X