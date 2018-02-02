Muthambi office keeps growing more and more

"There's a deputy director whose job is to only take pictures at events that the minister attends. There's also a guy who's responsible for social media in the minister's office. We don't know what a protocol officer does because other ministers don't have that," said one source.

Last year, Muthambi had to defend herself after the Sunday Times revealed that she flew 30 of her friends and relatives to Cape Town at a cost of R300000 to attend her budget speech. She has also told parliament, according to reports, that she sees nothing wrong with hiring family members to work for her.

The officials further claimed that the "protocol officer" position did not exist in terms of the ministerial handbook or the organogram of her department.

The ministerial handbook spells out the number of staff ministers are allowed to hire and limits that to 10. Muthambi has also been accused of "imposing exile" on her director-general Mashwahle Diphofa by not allowing him to return from the annual leave he took in October.

Diphofa has since been transferred to the Department of Traditional Affairs following intervention by the office of President Jacob Zuma and the Public Service Commission.