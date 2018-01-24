Public service and administration minister Faith Muthambi has now confirmed her director-general‚ Mashwahle Diphofa‚ has been transferred to the department of traditional affairs.

Muthambi only confirmed this on Wednesday after a memo sent in which she communicated the transfer of Diphofa was leaked to the publication on Tuesday.

However‚ Muthambi has declined to provide the reasons for Diphofa's transfer‚ citing the employer and employee confidential relationship but sources have long been saying the two had a fallout last year over the management of the department of public service and administration.

The office of President Jacob Zuma and the Public Service Commission were even forced to intervene in resolving their standoff.

Here's Muthambi's full statement:

“The Public Service Commission (PSC) has finalised the process of the transfer of the Director-General‚ Mr. Mashwahle Diphofa‚ with his consent‚ from the Department of Public Service and Administration to the Department of Traditional Affairs.

“All parties involved have been informed by the PSC.

“The Minister announced the outcome and finalisation of a process that has been mutually agreed by all parties involved.

“For further details please contact the Public Service Commission. “As a general rule‚ the relationship between an employee and the employer is of a contractual nature. It is therefore inappropriate for the employer to disclose and discuss anything that affects the employee with the Press.

“We can however confirm that Ms Colette Clark‚ Deputy Director-General: Policy and Research‚ has been placed on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of an internal investigation into her conduct. “The suspension is a precautionary measure and does not in any way constitute any judgement against the official.

“Issued by Joe Makhafola‚

"Spokesperson for the Minister of Public Service and Administration”