Diphofa took the October leave after he and Muthambi clashed over the running and financial management of the department‚ a standoff that saw the Public Service Commission and The Presidency being forced to intervene.

"You are further notified that the director-general‚ Mr Mashwahle Diphofa‚ with his consent and on the approval of the President‚ has been transferred to the department of traditional affairs.

"The transfer is with effect from 01 February 2018‚" reads the memo‚ which was leaked to the publication.

Muthambi's spokesman Joe Makhafola confirmed Diphofa's transfer.

Diphofa could not be immediately be reached for comment.

The same memo also shows that Muthambi has suspended another senior official in the department‚ which is regarded as the custodian of proper public administration.

She's placed Collete Clark‚ the deputy director-general of policy research and analysis‚ on a precautionary suspension with immediate effect pending the conclusion of an internal investigation. It's not clear what is being investigated against Clark.