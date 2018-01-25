How did a man who was arrested for possession of illegal firearms know that police would allow him to get bail eight days before he was even arrested? An alleged gang boss told him.

An affidavit written by alleged Cape Town extortion racketeer Grant Veroni at the Goodwood police station on January 12 prophesises his own arrest and release on a meagre bail sum.

The affidavit was presented to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court by Advocate Bruce Hendricks during the bail application for five men‚ including Hendricks’ client‚ Colin Booysen‚ and Nafiz Modack‚ who is alleged to be running a massive national extortion syndicate.

Hendricks also represents Veroni.

Hendricks has been cross examining the investigating officer in the case‚ Colonel Charl Kinnear‚ over evidence he lead in court in an attempt to prevent the five suspects from getting bail.