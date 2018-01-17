The lawyer of alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack says his client has heavily armed bodyguards because alleged Cape Town underworld boss Mark Lifman put out a R20-million hit on him.

Modack‚ with Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay‚ has been charged with eight counts of extortion and a count of intimidation relating to a complaint made by the Grand Cafe in Green Point.

In a bizarre attempt to exonerate his client from wrongdoing‚ Edwin Grobler played a recording to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday which he claimed would make the state’s case against his client “crumble”.