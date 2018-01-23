A beauty therapist rescued from suspected human traffickers as she was about to leave South Africa is grateful her mother told the Hawks that there was something suspicious about her new job.

Saphetha Mabona‚ 22‚ from Peddie in the Eastern Cape‚ was rescued just before boarding a one-way flight in Johannesburg to work at a "beauty parlour" in Uganda.

The Hawks contacted Interpol to verify if the beauty parlour was legitimate after being contacted by her mother‚ Khayakazi Mabona. It turned out to be a restaurant.

“Like any young woman‚ I was excited to travel and work in another country‚ but luckily my mother and sisters insisted on checking the company … I don’t know what would have happened to me if I was allowed to travel‚” Mabona told DispatchLIVE.

Her mother and siblings insisted on checking to see if the company existed‚ she said.