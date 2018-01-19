The policing of women’s bodies needs to stop

Freedom of expression is an essential human right for all; however it is clear that the Tanzanian government find it acceptable to dictate the terms upon which women should express themselves.

A few days ago, the country’s cyber-crime law was put into effect. The law prohibits the posting half-naked pictures and sexy dance videos online. The government concluded that such acts were immoral and should be censored from children.

As a result, some Tanzanian celebrities, mostly female, have now been banned from performing and posting content online for several months.

We live in a society that perpetuates a culture that is constantly policing and objectifying women.

From a young age, women are told that it is “inappropriate” to wear clothing that exposes their bodies too much. We propagate the idea that how women dress is a problem and we need to police them to avoid tempting the male species who presumably have no self-control.

Policing women is normalised by both men and women and legitimised through state law and policy, educational institutions and in the workplace. Policing women is a form of repression that restrains freedom of expression.