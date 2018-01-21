ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting on Friday not to humiliate his predecessor Jacob Zuma‚ which paved the way for a consensus decision on Zuma’s early exit from office.

Ramaphosa repeated the statement he made public earlier just before the ANC’s NEC began a discussion on Zuma’s removal from office.

In delivering his political remarks to the meeting‚ Ramaphosa said humiliating Zuma was the last thing they wanted.

This set the tone for the discussion which eventually resolved that the ANC top six officials should manage a process that should lead to Zuma’s resignation from office.