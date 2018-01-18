A four-point action plan is being sent to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in an appeal for his help to resolve the problems bedeviling rail transport.

Manny de Freitas‚ a Democratic Alliance MP who focuses on transport issues‚ said the party was approaching Ramaphosa‚ in his capacity as leader of government business‚ to drive change in the rail sector to improve safety for commuters as a result of vandalism‚ cable theft and criminal conduct.

He proposes that the government:

- Appoint a capable‚ qualified‚ full-time board and executives at Prasa;

- Implement an emergency safety plan that includes a dedicated police service in the form of Railway Police to take over security operations‚ "as the current private security company is not fully equipped to combat crime and vandalism";

- To order an urgent update as to the progress made in upgrading the current signal system "so that no manual signal is used‚ to therefore avoid unnecessary incidents of crashes‚ derailments and security issues"; and

- That Prasa cede control of Metrorail services and the allocated budget to metro councils to ensure an efficient and safe integrated transportation system is delivered to commuters.