“They must take ‘no’ for an answer because they tried and they didn’t win‚ so they can take their kids somewhere else. Every child has a right to learn in their home language and we don’t have a colour issue here‚ but they want to make it a colour issue. We’ve got black kids here who are prepared to learn in Afrikaans‚ so why don’t their kids do the same?” Van Heerden asked.

He said if parents want their children to learn in English‚ they should take them to English-speaking schools instead of causing “havoc” for the Afrikaans school’s executives.

However‚ another parent who wanted her daughter to enroll at the school‚ said the curriculum should be offered in English and not Afrikaans.

“The reason why we are here is to fight for the rights of our children. There can’t be a school which only accommodates one language. We have schools in the townships in Vereeniging which accommodate white pupils and they are taught in English‚ so why can’t they do the same?” asked the parent‚ who wanted to remain anonymous.