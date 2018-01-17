Tshwane BRT bus hijacked but later recovered.

A Tshwane BRT bus was hijacked as a result of friction between taxi drivers and the city over drop-off points but was later recovered.

MMC of road and transport in Tshwane Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said the A Re Yeng bus was hijacked on Tuesday and taken to Stinkwater with passengers onboard.

This resulted in the BRT operations being temporarily halted at Bloed Street Mall‚ Marabastad and Rainbow Junction. Operations resumed two hours later when the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) sent reinforcements to Rainbow Junction.

The TMPD later recovered the bus and escorted it back to Rainbow Junction.

“The City has called an urgent meeting to put the associations on terms to ensure that all their drivers honour the agreement entered into on their behalf. Failing which‚ the City of Tshwane will pursue legal action to rectify the situation and ensure that commuters get the services to which they are entitled‚” Senkubuge said.