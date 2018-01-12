Supporters of President Jacob Zuma are demanding that his pro-nuclear deal cabinet minister retains his job and for his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be appointed as interim president until the next general election‚ before agreeing to any proposed exit deal for the man from Nkandla.

This is according to the Mail and Guardian‚ quoting ANC insiders.

The weekly reports that Energy Minister David Mahlobo‚ who was appointed in October‚ has prioritised the implementation of nuclear energy‚ "a goal the Zuma administration apparently wants to have secured".

State Security Minister Bongani Bongo is another cabinet appointee that Zuma wants to have retained‚ according to the report.

New ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said earlier this week that President Zuma’s recall as head of state was not on the agenda of the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting in East London.

Zuma this week met Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. Later this month‚ he will head a South African delegation to the African Union Summit in Ethiopia.

New ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the party’s January 8 statement in the coastal city on Saturday.