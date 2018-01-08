Placing the economy on a “better trajectory”‚ deepening transformation and fighting corruption‚ are among the list of the African National Congress (ANC)’s priorities as it celebrates its 106th anniversary since its existence.

“Guided by the Freedom Charter’s call that 'the people shall share in the country’s wealth'‚ we shall‚ as urgently as possible‚ bring together‚ government‚ the labour movement‚ business and communities in a social pact to accelerate economic growth and create jobs‚” the party said in a statement on Monday.

The party said it has also adopted a “radical” programme to fast track land redistribution by creating the legislative framework to pursue expropriation of land without compensation.

“More details on these and other programmes will be contained in the January 8 Statement to be delivered at the birthday celebrations to be held at the Absa Stadium‚ East London‚ on Saturday 13th January 2018.”

The party’s newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 Statement on behalf of the 54th National Executive Committee of the ANC.