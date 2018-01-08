Cellphone reception cited for couple's vanishing act

The search for a couple reported missing while on holiday in the Eastern Cape has been called off after police established they were safe.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said Guy Mclaughlin‚ 40‚ and Lindsay Lamb‚ 33‚ were reported missing after family failed to hear from them.

They were last seen in Grahamstown on Friday and were headed for Hogsback before making their way home to Johannesburg along the Wild Coast.