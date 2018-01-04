Homeward-bound holidaymakers have found themselves victimised and trapped in the middle of an acrid fight between the community and the municipality in Aliwal North.

In a disaster for Eastern Cape tourism‚ which relies heavily on festive season visitors from the north‚ protesters from Aliwal North have played cat-and-mouse with the authorities for the last three weeks.

Traffic snaked for 6km at Aliwal North on Wednesday.

Members of the community have been blockading the critical N6‚ and despite being chased off and the road cleared‚ they have returned to cause havoc for perplexed travellers.