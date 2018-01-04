Approximately 100 people have been injured after a Shosholoza Meyl train derailed between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning‚ according to emergency services.

ER24’s Russel Meiring said the number of injured was changing constantly.

The train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg‚ carrying many holidaymakers on their way home. Meiring said the train‚ a truck and a car were involved in the incident.

A video posted on Twitter showed several train cars on fire.