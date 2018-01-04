The son of anti-apartheid icons Steve Biko and Mamphele Ramphele has denied assaulting a woman close to him on New Year’s Day.

Hlumelo Biko‚ who turns 40 this month‚ appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on assault charges on Thursday. He was not asked to plead and the matter was postponed to February 27 for further investigation.

The businessman‚ who was dressed in an open-necked shirt‚ dark jacket and jeans‚ was released on a warning.

Outside court‚ his lawyer Roy Barends said Biko would plead not guilty. “He vehemently denies committing any offence‚” said Barends. “We will deal with those allegations when that time arrives.”

Asked how Biko was dealing with the negative spotlight‚ Barends said: “My client is doing very well.”