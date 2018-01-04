Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says preliminary investigations indicate that the derailment of a Shosholoza Meyl train near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning was caused by a truck crossing a level crossing.

Addressing reporters at the scene‚ he said 12 people had died and 239 were injured in the accident.

Free State health department officials however put the death toll as high as 20‚ saying the body count could rise.

The train had 429 passengers on board the train which was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg..

The train hit the truck‚ causing seven coaches to derail. One of the coaches was a power car which caught alight. Maswanganyi was addressing the media at the scene of the accident on Thursday.