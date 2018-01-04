Shosholoza Meyl passenger 'felt the impact'

A Port Elizabeth man who was travelling to Johannesburg to visit his son and grandson has described the moment a passenger train collided with two other vehicles on Thursday morning.

The Shosholoza Meyl train derailed and caught alight after colliding with a car and a truck near Kroonstad in the Free State at about 9am.

Officials at the scene have confirmed that at least 12 people died in the accident.

The man‚ a passenger on the train who did not want to be named‚ said he was “quite far” from the front of the train when it collided with the other vehicles.

“I did not see but I felt the impact‚” he said.