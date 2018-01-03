Growing up in the rural village of Kopermyn‚ south of Polokwane in Limpopo‚ Mpho Makutu’s fascination with technology was a nuisance to his parents.

He would “borrow” parts from his father’s music system to build his next childlike invention.

But today the 20-year-old’s skilful handiwork building robots‚ cranes and remote-controlled cars out of what many regard as rubbish is a marvel for tourists along the prominent Vilakazi street in Soweto‚ Johannesburg. And it puts food on the table for his family of four.

He can afford to buy groceries and pay his monthly rent from the money he makes from building his creations.

The ultimate among them is a red battery-powered robot that grabs objects and moves them around at the touch of seven different wire levers.

Makutu took two weeks to build this marvel‚ using discarded cardboard boxes‚ wires and scrap metal from dump sites around Johannesburg.