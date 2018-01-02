Yet another ANC councillor has been killed in KwaZulu-Natal‚ this time in a brutal stabbing while he and has family were at the beach.

Njabulo “Jija” Dlamini‚ the Ward 2 councillor from the Jozini municipality in the far north of the province‚ was killed on January 1.

The ANC in KZN said Dlamini and his family were at the beach in Richards Bay “to celebrate the first day of the New Year”.

“It’s alleged that the man approached Cde Dlamini‚ asking him to step aside‚ when an argument broke out‚” said Nkosingiphile Mlambo‚ ANC Far North Regional Secretary.

He said that the details were not fully known‚ “but it appears that his attacker withdrew a knife and stabbed him before disappearing into the multitude of beachgoers”.