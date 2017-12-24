South Africa

Year ends on high note with changes in SA, Zim politics

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 24 December 2017 - 09:03
Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Alon Skuy

January 31 - Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba calls for Gauteng MEC of health Qedani Mahlangu to be fired after the Life Esidimeni deaths.

March 9 - A gang of 10 people made history when they pulled off a daring heist at OR Tambo International Airport, taking off with a reported R195-million.

July 25 - Mandela's Last Years, written by Dr Vejay Ramlakan, is withdrawn by the publisher Penguin Random House SA out of respect for the Mandela family.

August 17 - Authorities fail to arrest Zimbabwe's former first lady Grace Mugabe after she allegedly assaulted a South African model she found with her sons at a hotel in Sandton.

August 31 - Walter Sisulu University student leader Sibongile Mani, 27, is outed when it was discovered that she blew part of R14-million NSFAS accidentally deposited into her account.

September 6 - The KwaZulu-Natal political killings come to a head with the death of Sindiso Magaqa. Magaqa had been hospitalised since July after he and two colleagues were shot in Ibisi, Umzimkhulu.

September 14 - Redi Tlhabi's book Khwezi reveals how Zuma forced himself onto a journalist.

October 6 - Chris van de Vyver - a boilermaker and fireball artist - creates a six-metre monument of Jacob Zuma in Groot Marico. The North West department of arts, culture and traditional affairs was criticised for the R2-million project.

October 19 - Former MP Jennifer Ferguson reveals she was allegedly raped by soccer boss, Danny Jordaan.

November 20 - On this day, thousands of Zimbabweans take to the streets of Harare and Joburg to celebrate Robert Mugabe's downfall and to hail a new era for the southern African nation.

December 19 - There is singing and dancing when the ANC announces Cyril Ramaphosa as the governing party's president during the 54th ANC national elective conference held at Nasrec, Johannesburg. 

