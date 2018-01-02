Communications minister ‘shocked’ at Derek Hanekom’s use of social media
Communications minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is “shocked” at former tourism minister Derek Hanekom’s use of social media to the “detriment” of the ANC.
“I'm shocked by your continued use of social media to the detriment of ANC Cde Derek‚” Kubayi tweeted on Monday.
I'm shocked by ure continued use of social media to the detriment of ANC Cde Derek. https://t.co/0iUPxw2K8y— RSA Minister: Comms (@mmKubayiNgubane) January 1, 2018
This was in response to Hanekom tweeting: “Perhaps I am naive‚ but I am hoping that some sanity will prevail‚ and the sensible and honorable thing will be done before the 10th.”
Perhaps I am naive, but I am hoping that some sanity will prevail, and the sensible and honorouble thing will be done before the 10th. https://t.co/V34aC0EXev— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) December 31, 2017
Hanekom was referring to the first ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that is happening on January 10 in East London. One of the subjects that could be debated is an early exit for President Jacob Zuma after Cyril Ramaphosa was recently elected as the new ANC president.
Kubayi-Ngubane replied: “Yhaa nhe.”
Hanekom then said: “The RSA Minister of Communication evidently agrees. That's good.”
The RSA Minister of Communication evidently agrees. That's good. https://t.co/296b9Ws4LL— Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) January 1, 2018
Economic Freedom Fighters chairman Advocate Dali Mpofu jumped in and tweeted on Tuesday: “As Minister of Communications I trust you will not be SHOCKED (sic) if I tell you that Twitter is part of … errrrrrrr … social media. Yes?”
Cde Minister,— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) January 2, 2018
I'm equally SHOCKED that you express your SHOCK at Cde Derek's use of social media on....social media!😂
As Minister of Communications I trust you will not be SHOCKED if I tell you that Twitter is part of....errrrrrrr...social media.Yes?👂🏽 https://t.co/SRl8wLbRBs