Almost two years after the Constitutional Court’s Nkandla judgment‚ SA’s apex court will rule on Friday on whether it will direct Parliament to conduct an investigation into President Jacob Zuma’s conduct in the matter.

It was on March 31 2016 that the court ruled that Zuma had not upheld‚ protected and defended the Constitution in the way he dealt with the public protector’s report on his Nkandla homestead.

Since then‚ it is argued‚ nothing has been done by the speaker of the National Assembly to initiate steps to hold Zuma to account‚ which has resulted in a court battle in front of the justices of the Constitutional Court.

The court will rule on Friday morning on this application brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (COPE) in 2017. The Democratic Alliance was later joined as an intervening party‚ while Corruption Watch was admitted as an amicus curiae.

In the notice of application‚ EFF leader Julius Malema said in his founding affidavit that the National Assembly‚ under the leadership of speaker Baleka Mbete‚ had failed to take any action in response to the 2016 judgment of the Constitutional Court and that the application seeks to compel the National Assembly to fulfil its constitutional functions to scrutinise and to inquire into the conduct of the president.

Malema said in his affidavit that the EFF had made numerous demands of the speaker to take steps to hold Zuma accountable‚ but that it was "all in vain".

He made it clear that the multiple motions of no confidence against the president that followed the judgment did not count as action by the National Assembly‚ as was argued by the speaker‚ because these motions were brought by opposition parties.

His affidavit was confirmed by Cope and the UDM.

It is important to note that the applicants are seeking relief against the speaker‚ rather than directly against Zuma. The issue at hand for the opposition parties that brought the application is Parliament and its inaction in holding the president to account on the matter.

It does‚ however‚ affect SA’s number one citizen directly‚ and he is cited as the second respondent because he is an interested party.