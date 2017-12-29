A few things that you need to know about the Zuma impeachment case

The highest court in the land will today give judgment on whether Parliament should start an impeachment process to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable for violating the Constitution when using taxpayer's money to upgrade his Nkandla home.

Here are five things you need to know:

One:

The Constitutional Court is not ruling that Zuma should or should not be impeached.

It has been asked by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (Cope) to rule that Parliament should start an impeachment process because Zuma violated the Constitution‚ which would include a hearing to hold him accountable for whether he lied about Nkandla upgrades to his home.

Two:

If the court rules that the National Assembly should start an impeachment process under Section 89 of the Constitution‚ it would still require a two thirds vote to impeach Zuma for him to leave office.